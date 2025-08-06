Tanner Adell Dishes On Her Favorite Beauty Products, 613 Wigs And Being A ‘Big Baker’

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Nothing is off limits for Tanner Adell. The self-proclaimed “Trailer Park Barbie” made a name for herself through vulnerable lyrics that resonated with her fans. As a country genre gem, she has been transparent about her religious past, family dynamics, therapy methods, romantic experiences, and more. Adell is an open book inside and outside of the studio. In 2023, she released Buckle Bunny — an album that helped thrust her into the spotlight, bringing contemporary rodeo culture with her. Tiktok exploded with fellow “buckle bunnies.” The project spoke to listeners who might have found themselves caught in between worlds or suffocated by stereotypes. They saw themselves in her colorful stories.

Adell climbed even higher by shooting her shot at Beyoncé in a fateful tweet. Not long after, she was at the Queen’s side during Beyoncé Bowl. In a world full of people afraid to be cringe, she wasn’t scared to be seen trying.

But despite her openness, she’s a Buckle Bunny with boundaries. Putting yourself out there requires a serious amount of energy. Harvesting that energy requires pouring into yourself.

Adell considers self-care a non-negotiable. Before picking up that sparkly guitar and belting out hits, she puts care into the person behind the bops by focusing on hobbies, hosting, and healing. We caught up with Adell at the Crown Royal Pancake Palace pop-up to learn about the extensive self-care routine she uses so she can continue to “Giddy Up Gorgeous.”

Protecting Her Energy

“Getting good sleep is really important for me, so I have a very strict nighttime routine,” she told HelloBeautiful.

Before working her way to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter she spent years perfecting her routine. She uses mantras to guide her. “I think affirmations are really important. I try to take time to meditate and just kind of be in my own world for a second, because there’s so much going on,” she said.

Natural products refresh her energy after 10 hour bus rides and 15 hour flights. “One of my favorite things is a shower steamer,” she said. Calming fragrances help her reset. “I’m a eucalyptus girl. I love a sea salt.”

Protecting Her Crown

Her signature 613 helped her become a country bombshell but the “bleach blonde” is not playing about her naturally blonde locks underneath. “My hair is always in braids, or it’s in two little buns, but it’s mostly in protective styles most of the time,” she said looking up through her glossy curtain bangs.

She avoids wash day sometimes, like the rest of us. “I try to go as long as possible without washing my hair,” she admits.

“I’m doing heavy conditioner, lots of leave-in, lots of masks and things. But my favorite thing that I’m using right now is Donna’s recipe,” she continued. “It smells so good. The flavor is like sweet potato pie, which is one of my favorite things.”

Source: Submitted By Crown Royal / Submitted By Crown Royal

Protecting Her Face Card

She preserves her skin by double cleansing and Gua Sha massages she trusts to “get rid of the puffiness for the day.”

“My favorite cleanser is tatcha and the glycolic acid from Dermalogica, so I’ll do that,” she said. “With the wig…I’m always gluing it down. So there’s always the residue.”

Double cleansing is especially important when you’re dealing with wig glue. Removing it fully prevents clogged pores or skin discoloration. “I use Dermalogical facial cleansing oil,” she continued. “I’ll do it twice, so I’ll do double cleanse and I’ll get all the makeup off. And then I do it again, and I just massage my face.”

A smattering of honey brown freckles peeks through her full coverage foundation as she speaks. She embraces how they shine and retreat in different settings.

“You know, I think there’s something beautiful about the way that our body changes and, and I don’t think we should ever, feel bad about just the things that are natural in our bodies.”

Protecting Her Home Life

Pursuing wellness doesn’t stop her from having fun. “I think the key to a good party is having good people around you,” said Adell. She sings about the whiskey blues but she didn’t grow up sneaking sips.

“My parents don’t drink. I didn’t grow up around alcohol or around get-togethers where alcohol was being served. And so I’ve kind of had to learn as an adult from other people on how that works.”

Source: Submitted By Crown Royal / Submitted By Crown Royal

Being able to serve pitchers of the signature Buckle Bunny cocktail she developed with Crown Royal at her home helped her get a feel for hosting. The sweet lemony concoction features muddled blackberries.

“I feel like it’s something that has bonded me with so many people, especially my band,” she continues. “We’re constantly traveling together, but there’s always bottles of Crown Royal in my dressing room.” They have bonded over night caps on the road. She loves having them over and gushes over serving them.

“I always love doing parties around Christmas time. I’m a big baker,” she said, gesturing to her guitarist. “She has had many of my cinnamon rolls. I love making cinnamon rolls. I love baking for people, so that’s one of my favorite things is having like a baked treat when I have get-togethers.”

Her skills stood out at the Lincoln County Fair in Star Valley, Wyoming. “I’ve won blue ribbons for my strawberry rhubarb pie and my peanut butter cakes,” she added proudly.

Protecting Her Legacy

Part of self-care is evaluating who you’re aligned with. She felt comfortable working with Crown Royal on her tour because they respected her values.

They collaborated on a limited edition Y2K inspired Juicy Couture tee. Its proceeds benefit Women in Music, an organization close to Adell’s heart. The non-profit seeks to “educate, empower and advance women in the music industry.”

“Something that we really align on is how we give back. I think as a musician the most that I can do is pull from the depths of my heart and help other people heal.”

