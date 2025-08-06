Listen Live
News

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees Have Been Announced

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees Have Been Announced

This year's MTV Video Music Awards will take place in early September and will air on both CBS and MTV.

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV-VMA

The MTV Video Music Awards, colloquially known as the VMAs, have announced their list of nominees for this year’s ceremony. This year, for the first time, CBS and MTV will both air the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in early September.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards feature categories that are sponsored by internationally known brands that we’ll list below. As this is Hip-Hop Wired, we’re keen to highlight nominees related to the genre in the nominees list.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is up for a Video Of The Year VMA, presented by Burger King. K-Dot is joined by The Weeknd and Playboy Carti’s “Timeless.” For Artist Of The Year, Lamar shows up once more, and Houston superstar Beyoncé is also one of the nominees. Doechii, one of the most exciting artists to emerge in years, is up for a Song Of The Year VMA for her stellar “Anxiety” track, and “Timeless” shows up once again.

In the Best Hip-Hop VMA slot, Doechii’s “Anxiety, Drake’s “NOKIA,” Eminem and Jelly Roll’s “Somebody Save Me,” GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” K-Dot’s “Not Like Us,” LL COOL J and Eminem’s “Murdergram Deux,” and Travis Scott’s “4X4” were listed.

Check out the full nominee list by clicking here and cast your votes. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees Have Been Announced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close