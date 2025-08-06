Listen Live
Could This Be A New Blueprint for Parenthood

Its possible we may see more gay men and straight women coming together to start families

Published on August 6, 2025

Source: Canva/Radio One / Canva/Radio One

In a world that’s constantly redefining love, family, and legacy, we’re starting to see a new chapter in parenthood emerging: gay men having children with their straight female friends, not romantically, but intentionally and cooperatively.

To be clear, this isn’t adoption or surrogacy in the traditional sense. This is a platonic co-parenting arrangement between people who love and trust each other, even if their relationship is not rooted in romance. It’s a bond based on shared values, emotional safety, and a desire to raise a child with someone they respect.

From an observational standpoint, what really matters is emotional support, financial stability, and mutual commitment to the well-being of the child.

This isn’t just a theoretical concept either. Public figures have been navigating this terrain for some time. Andy Cohen, a gay TV host and producer, became a single dad via surrogacy, but has often spoken about co-parenting support from close female friends. Though not an exact match, his story reflects the trend of queer men forming family units beyond the traditional mold. Meanwhile, Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson is married to a man and has shared his admiration for the openness with today’s generation and the way they view family creation. 

One of the more direct examples is Flame Monroe, a comedian and openly transgender woman who co-parents with her best friend, a gay man. Their partnership, though unique, echoes the same sentiment: “We didn’t fall in love with each other, but we did fall in love with the idea of creating life together.”

We may see more gay men and straight women coming together to start families, especially as social norms continue to shift. As people step outside of traditional relationships. Parenthood becomes less about marriage and more about compatibility, maturity, and intention.

And if nothing else, it proves that family isn’t always about romance, it’s about choice.

