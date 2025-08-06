Bomb Threats Follow Texas Democrats To Illinois

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Wednesday morning, lawmakers say bomb threats were made to the hotel in Illinois where some of the Texas house democratic caucus members were staying while fleeing Texas.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest news from Texas, on Sunday, House Democrats fled the state to break quorum and halt legislative progress. The intention is to block a scheduled vote on a newly drawn congressional map that would expand Republican power in Washington. Their walkout resulted in this legislation.

Being stalled. The House was set to vote on the proposed redistricting map, but with members leaving, there weren’t enough bodies present to conduct business.

Since then, Governor Abbott and GOP leaders have issued civil arrest warrants, issuing daily $500 fines, and threatening to remove these lawmakers from office.

Circling back to today, one of those same members who fled to Illinois has received a bomb threat at the hotel and was forced to evacuate. The Governor of Illinois says that these threats will be investigated.

Texas officials Gene Wu, Ramón Romero, and Barbara Gervin Hawkins made a statement saying, “This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety.”

State Representative Ann Johnson was also affected by this threat. She gave a powerful statement saying, “Early this morning, a bomb threat forced us to evacuate our hotel. Thankfully, no one was harmed. But this is the kind of danger that comes from reckless rhetoric. When the Attorney General tells people to “hunt us down,” it’s not just politics — it’s a threat to our safety. I’ve had my life threatened before as a chief human trafficking prosecutor. I never expected those threats would come from the Governor or my colleagues in the Legislature. Extremism is dangerous. Continuing to go further and further down the path of incitement and intimidation is dangerous. And this is the perfect example. We won’t be intimidated. Texas Democrats are united, resolute, and more committed than ever to standing up for the people we represent. This moment demands courage — and we’re ready to meet it.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker posted on X, saying that he’s aware of the threats that were made and that the threats of violence will be investigated and the responsible parties will be held accountable. Also, while still instructing state police to ensure they maintain public safety.

Texas will continue to be in a state of turmoil until Abbott’s special session concludes and they finalize the map.

