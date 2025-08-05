Listen Live
Mia Thornton & Warren G Attend Kelli Ferrell's Freakier Friday Event

Seen On The NaNa’s Chicken & Waffles Scene: Mia Thornton & Warren G Attend Kelli Ferrell’s Family-Friendly ‘Freakier Friday’ Festivities

Kelli Ferrell is flipping the script, and some signature waffles, at her brand-new Sandy Springs spot, where a star-studded soirée fused Southern comfort with Disney magic.

Published on August 5, 2025

Source: Drew Visions

Celebrity chef and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Ferrell celebrated two major milestones this past Friday night: the upcoming release of Disney’s Freakier Friday and the grand opening of her newest Nana’s Chicken & Waffles location in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The event, held at Ferrell’s newly opened restaurant in The Prado Shopping Center, served as a vibrant preview party for Disney’s highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

With the official premiere set for August 8, the evening doubled as a family-friendly kickoff to the back-to-school season in Atlanta, and a warm welcome to the second outpost of Ferrell’s beloved Southern eatery.

Friday night’s event was packed with celebrity guests and community figures. Seen on the scene was former #RHOP star Mia Thornton, who brought her previous progeny out on the town…

Disney's Freakier Friday At Nana's Chicken & Waffles Hosted By Kelli Ferrell
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty
Disney's Freakier Friday At Nana's Chicken & Waffles Hosted By Kelli Ferrell
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Kelli Ferrell’s adorable daughters, Chance, Chastiti, and Chelsi…

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com
Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

platinum-selling rapper Warren G and his wife Tennille Griffin…

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Sincerly Ward…

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

and wellness influencers Leticia and Rob Gardner.

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Drew Visions / Drew Visions
Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The crowd enjoyed trivia games themed around the Freaky Friday franchise while sipping on signature cocktails from Belaire and Bumbu.

Kelli Ferrell Celebrated The Second Location Of Nana’s Chicken & Waffles

The “Queen of Waffles'” new restaurant was the perfect location for the family-friendly event.

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Drew Visions / Drew Visions

Located at 5600 Roswell Road in a 2,800-square-foot space formerly occupied by Marlow’s Tavern, the new Nana’s restaurant is Ferrell’s answer to overwhelming demand for a location inside the perimeter. The original Nana’s opened in 2016 along Flat Shoals Road in Conyers and later moved to McDonough in 2022. The Sandy Springs opening marks the next chapter in Ferrell’s culinary journey, which has included appearances on Food Network’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Guy’s Grocery Games, and OWN’s Food Fantasies.

Guests were treated to a generous sampling of the restaurant’s iconic menu, including a colorful waffle spread—red velvet, banana pudding, peach cobbler, lemon, cinnamon roll, and more—as well as Southern favorites like shrimp and grits, catfish and grits, fried green tomatoes, fried grit cakes, and New Orleans-style beignets.

While adults mingled and indulged, kids enjoyed hands-on activities like Y2K-style bracelet-making stations.

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Ferrell, along with her daughters Chance, Chasiti, and Chelsi, hosted the evening and led a lively movie trivia session, tying together the film theme and the festive atmosphere.

Kelli Ferrell x Freakier Friday
Source: Drew Visions / Drew Visions

“The demand to get a location within the perimeter has been huge,” Ferrell noted per a press release. “With this new location, we plan to satisfy that demand and bring our tasty menu options to new patrons.”

Ferrell’s team reports that her entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond the restaurant. She recently launched a line of gourmet waffle mixes, 24K gold flaked maple syrup, and stone-ground Cajun grits—all available for national shipping. She’s also the author of Kooking with Kelli, a cookbook filled with family recipes and Southern inspiration passed down through generations.

With plans to expand the Nana’s menu to include off-menu specials like the Honey Lobster Sriracha Waffle, Ferrell continues to build a brand rooted in flavor, hospitality, and community connection.

