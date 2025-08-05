Listen Live
Local

Saquon Barkley Declined spot on President Trump's fitness council

Saquon Barkley says he declined spot on President Donald Trump’s fitness council

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Visit The White House
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley announced that he has declined a spot on President Donald Trump’s council focused on fitness and healthy living.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test. Trump also has chosen a specific Fitness and Nutrition Council to lead the initiative; one of those members being Barkley.

Related Stories

However, Barkley did not accept the invite. After taking careful consideration of his schedule, and his rising stardom, his availability is likely extremely limited.

“Couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council. So, I’m not really too familiar with it. I felt like that I’m going to be super busy so me and my family thought probably the best interest to not accept that,” Barkley said. “So, was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. But I’m assuming it’s something great. So, appreciate it. But was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

Back in April, Barkley visited Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, before flying back to Washington, D.C., with the president on Marine One. His visit sparked backlash across social media despite Barkley never outwardly supporting Trump. Barkley later reacted to the criticism in a post on the social media platform X.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

“some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day” Barkley wrote.

A spokesperson for Trump stated that Barkley along with other current and former athletes, including Wayne Gretzky, Jack Nicklaus, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Lawrence Taylor, and Tua Tagovailoa, would be part of the council.

SEE ALSO

Saquon Barkley says he declined spot on President Donald Trump’s fitness council  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close