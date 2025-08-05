Listen Live
Meet Dion: This New App is like Zelle, but for Drinks!

Dion allows you to pick up a friends bar tab or send a stranger a drink anywhere in the world

Published on August 5, 2025

Group of friends toasting with colorful cocktails during a lively night out, showcasing vibrant drinks and festive vibes
Source: Lordn / Getty

A new app has hit the market that will allow you to cover a bar tab without you being at the bar!

Dion, a free social networking app developed by Inverzio, enables you to send real drinks digitally, which can be redeemed at select venues.

What is the Dion App?

This app redefines how society connects in a rapidlly increasing digital world. Whether you’re celebrating a friend’s success, breaking the ice with someone new, or simply reaching out to say, “I’m thinking of you” Dion bridges the gap between the online and offline. Users can send real drinks digitally, which can be redeemed at select venues.

There has been very positive feedback on the app’s easy navigation, user-friendly interface, and the networking opportunities the app creates.

“Honestly obsessed. Also used it to send a drink to a friend for her birthday—it was super easy, and she loved it. Such a cool way to make someone feel special, even if you’re not there in person.” a Dion user wrote.

Dion is such a fresh way to meet people—feels way more natural than other apps. I treated someone to a drink at a venue I was already at, we met that night, and now we hang out all the time.

It’s not about endless chats—it’s about actually doing something. I’ve met new friends, reconnected with people I hadn’t seen in ages, and discovered amazing spots around the city.”

