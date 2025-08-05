BPolished Beauty Supply Closing Sale

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

BPolished Beauty Supply is closing their doors this week but they aren’t leaving you empty handed.

Be sure to stop by 4135 Belt Line Rd Suite 110 Addison, TX to check out

out all the DEALS being offered for their final sales.

DEALS INCLUDE

$1 Braiding Hair all lengths and colors

$1 slouch socks

$10 wig caps

$1 Ruby kisses lip glosses

$3 Crochet Hair (whatever is left)

$2 Kiss Lashes (Single Packs), individual lashes, etc

$5 Multipack Lashes

$10 Wigs + Half Wigs

All hair care 30% off (Ebin lace sprays, edge control, gels,shampoos,etc)

12A Human hair bundles – starting at just $23 for 12” prices go up from there based on length.

They also have some straight body wave, kinky straight, yaky straight.

Other items are marked down too, multi bundle packs of premium synthetic hair, combs, brushes, etc.

They are also encouraging individuals to spread the word to any one who may need any type of fixtures or slat walls; they’ll have those available for you also! Its not clear if it will be given away or for purchase but they absolutely recommend coming by to pick some up

Hours are:

Monday – Friday 10 AM – 3 PM then 5:45 PM -8 PM

Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM or until the last customer



Don’t miss your chance to stock up and say goodbye to a local favorite while saving BIG. If you’re a stylist, beauty lover, or just love a good deal, BPolished Beauty Supply is going out with a bang, and you’re invited to be part of it. Be sure to stop by before it’s too late. Help spread the word to anyone who could use the savings or the supplies. Once it’s gone, it’s gone!