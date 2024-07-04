Drake Just Received An Official Out Check From Uncle Luke

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
The Florida rap Og has respectfully put his foot down and sent Drake a clear message to chill out, with inserting himself into
the Rick Ross altercation that took place last week while he was in Canada. Uncle Luke warns him to avoid having a whole coast of people mad or
beefing with him. Press play for the full rundown on why the Drake Happy Canadian Day video earlier this week. May be bad timing since the Rick
Ross situation happened 24 hours before he posted it. Possibly a coincidence, possibly a troll. Either way you can see a rapper who saw Tupac and
Biggie beef felt like it was a petty move, for the Hip hop culture as a whole.
