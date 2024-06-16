Lupita Nyong’o Is Pretty In Pink On The Hollywood Confidential Stage

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Lupita Nyong’o opted for a pinktastic professional look as she took the stage with Paramount Pictures and Hollywood Confidential on Friday, June 14. Lupita shined as the evening’s woman of the hour, celebrated for her ongoing work in film, TV, culture, and entertainment.

The Hollywood Confidential event series, a brainchild of Steve Jones, is a platform that amplifies the voices of influential people of color in entertainment. It serves as a much-needed inspiration and empowerment hub for the next generation of creatives. Notable past honorees include Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Issa Rae.

Lupita Nyong’o’s melanin glows against her popping pink blazer dress.

Sitting pretty in pink, the Black Panther actress spoke to the audience about upcoming projects, her future on-screen interests, and her overall experience throughout her multiyear career. With each anecdote, joke, and smile, Lupita—and her outfit—brightened up the room.

Lupita, 41, exuded bold and feminine boss vibes with her ensemble. She donned a midi-length pink tweed blazer dress that hugged her figure perfectly. Her outfit was accentuated by a chain belt that highlighted her slender waist, black stockings that elongated her legs, a mini Chanel bag, and classic black-and-white platform Mary Janes.

Lupita’s hair and makeup brought extra glamour to her pinkful look. She wore a natural beat with shimmery eye shadow and a dark maroon lip color. Her hair slayed in a tapered box style, and a shiny metallic grey manicure topped off her look.

On stage, the actor discussed A Quiet Place: Day One, a new sci-fi prequel thriller that will be released this month. According to Lupita, the role allows her to tap into her skills and broaden her experiences on screen.

“I was very honored to get offered this role because I think it is a very innovative world that John Krasinski created,” she said on stage, as reported by People. “And it is a fun world. It’s a very specific world. It’s a tense world.”

