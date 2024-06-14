Finesse2Tymes Warns Fans About The Power Of Money

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Sounds like Finesse2Tymes has had enough of the trolls and ungrateful friends and family. Press play for the breakdown

on how the power of money changes the way people look at him. Finesse is here with a mature mindset for the masses.

Finesse confesses to agreeing with the women perspective of life.

