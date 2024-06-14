Finesse2Tymes Warns Fans About The Power Of Money

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sounds like Finesse2Tymes has had enough of the trolls and ungrateful friends and family. Press play for the breakdown
on how the power of money changes the way people look at him. Finesse is here with a mature mindset for the masses.
Finesse confesses to agreeing with the women perspective of life.
Tune into Ya Pilot @Pskillzflo weekdays from 3 To 7 PM on The Flight Zone
-
T.I.'s Son King Caught On Set With That Girl Lay Lay's New Movie
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
97.9 The Beat & MAJIC 94.5 Dallas Mavs vs Boston Celtics GAME 1 Watch Party
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Ella Mai May Have A Human In Her Stomach After ALL
-
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
-
Martin Lawrence’s Health Concerns: What’s Really Going On? Tasha Smith Addresses Rumors