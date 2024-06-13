Listen Live
News

Young Thugs Lawyer, Brian Steel, Avoids Jail Time

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

The Young Thug trial has seen more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, with the latest drama involving his lawyer, Brian Steel, getting locked up for contempt of court.The Supreme Court of Georgia decided to throw Brian Steel a bone on Wednesday night, granting him bond. Looks like he can skip his weekend plans at the Fulton County Jail, despite what Judge Ural Glanville had in mind on Monday.

Judge Ural Glanville ordered Steel to spend 20 days at the Fulton County Jail. “Those 20 days consisting of every weekend for the next 10 weekends,” Glanville declared on Monday. “You’ll be checking in at 901 Rice Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30318, at 7 p.m. on Fridays, and you’ll be released at 7 p.m. on Sundays. It all kicks off this Friday, June 14, and wraps up on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.”

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The sentence follows Steel’s refusal to reveal his source regarding information shared in an ex-parte meeting between the judge, the State, and key witness Kenneth Copeland. Despite Judge Glanville’s multiple contempt threats, Steel stood his ground, hinting that the court was engaging in “coercion” since no representation for Young Thug was present at the meeting.

In a classic courtroom standoff, Steel’s refusal to budge landed him with weekend jail time, turning what could have been a quiet summer into a series of Friday night check-ins. This saga is far from over, but one thing’s for sure: there’s never a dull moment in the world of Young Thug’s legal battles. Stay tuned for more legal fireworks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Young Thug RICO Mugshot

Source: Fulton County PD / Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

SEE ALSO

Young Thugs Lawyer, Brian Steel, Avoids Jail Time  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Relationships

Why Black Couples Need To Embrace Therapy

Athletes

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Tiffany Haddish
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close