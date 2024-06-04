Spotify users, make sure you save your coins because the streaming service is increasing its prices for the 2nd year in a row.
As reported by ABC11 (via CNN newswire), Spotify’s US subscribers will see a $1 increase for its ad-free premium plan, going from $10.99 a month to $11.99 a month. This marks a 20% increase over the past two years.
The audio service claims that it’s increasing the prices “to continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience.”
Spotify is also raising the prices of its other tiers. The monthly cost of its “Duo” plan (premium plan for two users) will go up to $16.99 (a $2 increase), while its family plan will go up to $19.99 (a $3 increase).
The new prices will go into effect in July.
RELATED:
- The End: Troy Carter Departs From Spotify [ARTICLE]
- R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??
- #ThrowItBack: New Spotify Playlist Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again
- This Is How Much Money Jay-Z Could Lose For Snubbing Spotify
Prepare To Pay More For Spotify…Again was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “Bad Built” MAGA Marj Slander Inspires X User Remixes
-
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2024
-
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)