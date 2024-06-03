Sexxy Red Censored & Keeping It Real

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sexxy Red caught on camera and chilling at the same time. Who ever knew crab legs, and sea food broils bring out the life and energy

in the midst of interviews. DDG chops it up with Sexxy about a variety of topics such as life, age, favorite artist, songs selections. The 26 year old

midwest rapper has no problem with speaking her truth with no filter. To learn nine new things about Sexxy Red press play.

Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm