Sexxy Red Censored & Keeping It Real

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sexxy Red caught on camera and chilling at the same time. Who ever knew crab legs, and sea food broils bring out the life and energy
in the midst of interviews. DDG chops it up with Sexxy about a variety of topics such as life, age, favorite artist, songs selections. The 26 year old
midwest rapper has no problem with speaking her truth with no filter. To learn nine new things about Sexxy Red press play.
Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “Bad Built” MAGA Marj Slander Inspires X User Remixes
-
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2024
-
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)