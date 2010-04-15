Rihanna To Release Remixed "Rated R" Album

This is the Rih-mix. Rihanna wants to make you sweat this summer with “Rated R: Remixed,” a collection of remixes to tracks from her fourth album. The pop star has enlisted dance remixer Chew Fu to rework 10 songs from last year’s Rated R, including her No. 1 hit “Rude Boy.” The project is due May 25, about a month before she embarks on her “Last Girl on Earth” tour with Ke$ha.

The tracklisting includes revised versions of everything, except “Te Amo,” “Cold Case Love,” and “The Last Song.”

1. “Mad House” (Chew Fu Straight Jacket Fix)

2. “Russian Roulette” (Chew Fu Black Russian Fix)

3. “Rockstar 101” (Chew Fu Teacher’s Pet Fix)

4. “Wait Your Turn” (Chew Fu Can’t Wait No More Fix)

5. “Photographs” feat. will.i.am (Chew Fu 35mm Fix)

6. “Rude Boy” (Chew Fu Bumbaclot Fix)

7. “Hard” feat. Jeezy (Chew Fu Granite Fix)

8. “G4L” (Chew Fu Guns in the Air Fix)

9. “Fire Bomb” (Chew Fu Molotov Fix)

10. “Stupid in Love” (Chew Fu Small Room Fix)