CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Rihanna To Release Remixed "Rated R" Album

1 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna-Rated-R-signing

This is the Rih-mix. Rihanna wants to make you sweat this summer with “Rated R: Remixed,” a collection of remixes to tracks from her fourth album. The pop star has enlisted dance remixer Chew Fu to rework 10 songs from last year’s Rated R, including her No. 1 hit “Rude Boy.” The project is due May 25, about a month before she embarks on her “Last Girl on Earth” tour with Ke$ha.

The tracklisting includes revised versions of everything, except “Te Amo,” “Cold Case Love,” and “The Last Song.”

1. “Mad House” (Chew Fu Straight Jacket Fix)

2. “Russian Roulette” (Chew Fu Black Russian Fix)

3. “Rockstar 101” (Chew Fu Teacher’s Pet Fix)

4. “Wait Your Turn” (Chew Fu Can’t Wait No More Fix)

5. “Photographs” feat. will.i.am (Chew Fu 35mm Fix)

6. “Rude Boy” (Chew Fu Bumbaclot Fix)

7. “Hard” feat. Jeezy (Chew Fu Granite Fix)

8. “G4L” (Chew Fu Guns in the Air Fix)

9. “Fire Bomb” (Chew Fu Molotov Fix)

10. “Stupid in Love” (Chew Fu Small Room Fix)

album news , rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple…
 11 hours ago
02.25.19
Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO]
 15 hours ago
02.25.19
R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Counts…
 16 hours ago
02.25.19
All The Black History Made At The 2019…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside
Ja Rule Places A “30 Year Curse” On…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 2 days ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 2 days ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 2 days ago
02.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close