Robert De Niro Bashes “Clown” Donald Trump Outside Of NY Courthouse

Robert De Niro ripped Donald Trump in a speech outside of the courthouse where he is on trial in New York City, even facing off with his supporters.

As the closing arguments for Donald Trump’s election interference/“hush money” trial began in a courtroom in New York City Tuesday (May 28), renowned actor Robert De Niro held a press conference to express his disdain for the twice-impeached former president and to warn others of what would happen. “That Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn’t belong in my city,” De Niro began. “I don’t know where he belongs, but he surely doesn’t belong here. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot, a two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesman, a spokesperson for himself. A clown.”

The Academy Award winner described the potential for more harm to the country if the “tyrant” were to be reelected. “I don’t mean to scare you. No, no, wait — maybe I do mean to scare you,” he continued. “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That’s over; that’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave.”

Flanked by Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, two former Capitol Police officers who were assaulted by the January 6 rioters, DeNiro referenced what they faced. “On January 6, Republican lawmakers unspeakably tried to keep the loser, Trump the loser, Trump, in the White House. They are the true heroes. These guys are the true heroes. They stood and put their lives on the line for these low lives for Trump.”

De Niro’s powerful speech struck a chord with those present as it comes on the heels of a new advertisement for the Biden-Harris reelection campaign that the 80-year-old thespian narrates as images and videos of Trump are played, including the clip where he says, “If I don’t get in, there’s going to be a bloodbath!!” He would clash with supporters of Trump who hurled insults at him as he walked back to his car after the news conference, One protester yelled, “You’re washed up,” to which De Niro fired back “F— you!” Some fans present cheered De Niro’s words, with one shouting, “I loved you in Taxi Driver!”

