Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”

Rapsody once said she’s “in a league of [her] own,” and she wasn’t lying! She stops by The Morning Hustle to talk ‘Please Don’t Cry Album’, female artistry, and authentically embracing “self”.
The North Carolina-bred rapper is back on the scene with her fourth new project—setting the record straight on public misconceptions and owning her true identity. She dives into her sexuality, creative process, and digging herself out of a dark season—moving towards self-validation and acceptance.
“I stopped caring about being that light, because you have to exist in your own light.” -Rapsody
As Lo pointed out, Rapsody is given her flowers but not given her credit. The Morning Hustle is giving her both!
Full Interview: Rapsody on The Morning Hustle [Watch]
Click to Stream ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album
