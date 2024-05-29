Listen Live
HomeMusic

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”

| 05.29.24
Dismiss
Rapsody on The Morning Hustle

Source: Reach Media Inc. / other

Rapsody once said she’s “in a league of [her] own,” and she wasn’t lying! She stops by The Morning Hustle to talk ‘Please Don’t Cry Album’, female artistry, and authentically embracing “self”.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The North Carolina-bred rapper is back on the scene with her fourth new project—setting the record straight on public misconceptions and owning her true identity. She dives into her sexuality, creative process, and digging herself out of a dark season—moving towards self-validation and acceptance.

“I stopped caring about being that light, because you have to exist in your own light.” -Rapsody 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As Lo pointed out, Rapsody is given her flowers but not given her credit. The Morning Hustle is giving her both!

Full Interview: Rapsody on The Morning Hustle [Watch]

 

Click to Stream ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

SEE ALSO

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Relationships

Why Black Couples Need To Embrace Therapy

Athletes

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Tiffany Haddish
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close