At a time when the world is in disarray and real ones are hard to come by, your favorite comedian and common-sense specialist, Amanda Seales is here! After taking a year off stand-up, the HBO Insecure alum, host of syndicated radio show, “The Amanda Seales Show” and “Small Doses” podcast, and star of her 2019 hit HBO comedy special, I Be Knowin, is back on stage!
Experience the IG truth translator and show love for her return to the mic, as she comedically continues cracking up the system, poking holes in the patriarchy, and relating about relationships by any joke necessary!
Check her out at Goodnights this weekend. Tickets available here.
Amanda Seales Keeps It Real On… Everything! was originally published on foxync.com
-
Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Tacos and Tequila Festival[Tickets]
-
The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’
-
Sha'carri Richardson Just Secured Another Bag
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.