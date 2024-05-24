Amanda Seales Keeps It Real On… Everything!

Source: Urban One / Urban One

At a time when the world is in disarray and real ones are hard to come by, your favorite comedian and common-sense specialist, Amanda Seales is here! After taking a year off stand-up, the HBO Insecure alum, host of syndicated radio show, “The Amanda Seales Show” and “Small Doses” podcast, and star of her 2019 hit HBO comedy special, I Be Knowin, is back on stage!

Experience the IG truth translator and show love for her return to the mic, as she comedically continues cracking up the system, poking holes in the patriarchy, and relating about relationships by any joke necessary!

Check her out at Goodnights this weekend. Tickets available here.

