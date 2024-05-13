STAR GAZING ARTIST HIGHLIGHT: K’Alicia

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

K’Alicia is an RnB artist with real southern roots who has no limitations to her style or range in vocals! Her passions entail music, health, traveling and living life to the fullest! Her purpose is to be a vessel through which love, light and blessings flow from her creator. She represents strength in her tone and elegance in her high soft soprano melodies. Her creativity can never be put in one box as she seeks to represent freedom, divinity in the role of a woman, faith and love in its purest form! Her “biggest flex” she says, is her ability to change for the better and help others do the same on their path to freedom and happiness. She states that most of her music reflects love for the struggles and come-ups in life, as she see’s them both as blessings!

You can follow K’Alicia on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube to stay tuned @kalicia_forever 🦄👑 K’alicia says her influence stems from her family and says she wouldn’t know what she’d be doing if it weren’t for them. Interview up on instagram @979thebeat.