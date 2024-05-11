Listen Live
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Published on May 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Lemonade stand with Leah Henry has a very controversial interview. Columbus Native “Amora Lex” has been all over the internet for her live posts at Children Protective Services giving her children to the government. The internet is very torn about her decision to give her kids up. Lex has also had a lot of backlash on her posts after giving her children up.

Note from Leah: “I decided to give her a platform because we talk about mental health, giving grace, and stressing that black women should ask for help but when she did what was best for her children people had A LOT to say. Listen to her story and judge for yourself. This is her story, this is what she told me. I wanted to give her an equal platform for her to give clear context of the video and background of it. I wanted to at least hear her out after being bashed publicly.”

SEE ALSO

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
News

Drake’s OVO Store In London Vandalized Amidst Kendrick Lamar Battle

18 items
Sports

Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

Ashanti Tacos and Tequila Graphic 5 items
Local

5 Songs Ashanti Should Perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival

97.9 Community Graphic
Local

97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close