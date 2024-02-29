Why Support St. Jude?
- Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.
- When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer
- St. Jude publishes research and clinical trials to turn laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients.
- Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped raise the survival rate for children with cancer in the United States, where 4 out of 5 children survive cancer. In many countries, however, 1 out of 5 children diagnosed with cancer will survive. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, no matter where they live.
- Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most— saving kids regardless of their financial situation.
Become A Partner In Hope: Text “CARE” To 626262 or click the link below!
DONATE! BECOME A PARTNER IN HOPE & CLICK HERE TO GIVE TODAY!
Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude!
Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Everything You Missed at Erykah Badu's Level 53 Birthday Bash (Photos)
-
Rick Ross Caught Plane Crash Landing On Camera
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Dart Unveils New Badu Bus to Honor Dallas Native Erykah Badu(Photos)
-
Did Young Miami Dump Diddy
-
Cam Newton Gets Swung On & ATL Twitter Ain’t Feelin’ That
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Mike Epps Updated Smoke Alert Vs Shannon Sharpe