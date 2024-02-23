In a very short time, 310babii has gone from pulling beats offline to touring the country, courtesy of his infectious single “Soak City,” which is getting love from coast to coast.
Check out this clip there 310babii explained how YouTube contributed to him blowing up.
[VIDEO] ‘Soak City’ Rapper 310babii Explains How YouTube Helped Him Score A Smash Single was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Did Young Miami Dump Diddy
-
Dart Unveils New Badu Bus to Honor Dallas Native Erykah Badu(Photos)
-
Morgan State University Teams Up With Iconic Director Spike Lee To Kickstart Student’s Careers In The Film Industry
-
Mike Epps Updated Smoke Alert Vs Shannon Sharpe
-
Here is Your Chance To Win $500 AND TICKETS TO USHER