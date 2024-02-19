Win a Girls Trip on The Fantastic Voyage from Lore’l

COPY OF RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS. For a copy of these Official Rules or a List of Winners (available after Friday, March 8, 2024) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to The Morning HUSTLE Show Lore’l GIRLS Trip Promotion, c/o REACH Media, Inc., 101 Marietta Street NW, 12th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303. Request must be received no later than Monday, April 8, 2024. These Official Rules are also available online at http://www.TheMorningHUSTLE.com.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Entrant agrees that it is entrant’s responsibility to participate in the Promotion and to use the prize (if applicable) in a manner that is safe for entrant and third parties. By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which will be final and binding in all respects relating to this Promotion; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Parties, any applicable social media platform (Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook), and the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, and any other third- parties involved in the development or administration of this Promotion and all of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and all of the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Promotion or any Promotion-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the awarded prize or prize element; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, submitted entry, performance, photograph/video, prize information, image, and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity, trade, and promotional purposes in all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees (unless prohibited by law), without compensation or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By entering, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Promotion without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which Sponsor may withhold in its sole discretion. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Promotion; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any other entity affiliated with the Promotion, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Promotion, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.