Exclusive: ‘Top Boy’ Star Malcolm Kamulete Talks New Series ‘Champion’ And UK Rappers You Should Know

There’s something about the flavor over in the UK — “flavour,” if you will — that makes everything seem fresh and forward-thinking. From Idris Elba to Damson Idris, Adele to the late Amy Winehouse, the Brits have managed to maintain an innate coolness that keeps us over here in America craving to take part in the chinwag.

That’s probably why we couldn’t get enough here stateside when it came to the viral craze of Channel 4 crime drama, Top Boy, which captivated audiences on a level of HBO’s The Wire to the point that fans actually helped the show get a proper resurrection following a six-year gap between Series 2 and Series 3. Once the show reached Netflix in 2019, those same diehards helped keep the show afloat for an impressive four more years before it officially ended in a proper series finale with Series 5 last September.

Top Boy would help make burgeoning stars out of its talented leading cast, including real-life rapper Kano as Sully — he’s currently killing it in Daniel Kaluuya’s Netflix directorial debut, The Kitchen — and amplifying the already-rising star of Asher D as Dushane. However, there was another standout in the show that’s currently off to bigger and better things as well: Malcolm Kamulete.

Following his stint as the youthful Ra’Nell Smith in the first two Series of Top Boy, the now-27-year-old Black Brit sensation is starring in another Netflix-by-way-of-overseas project titled Champion, and he’s not only older and wiser but packing way more grit in the process.

Oh, and he’s got some fire bars in the booth this time around!

We had the pleasure of chopping it up with the superstar-on-the-rise to discuss what he’s been up to since Top Boy wrapped and where he’s at now when it comes to the beginnings of Champion. From embracing the natural change that comes with maturity to stepping further into his musical talents, the role of Bosco Champion is one that truly gives Malcolm Kamulete a chance to elevate his star power to the level of crossover stars before him like Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel, Lucien Laviscount and John Boyega just to name a few.

Being that the show also deals heavily with embodying the UK rap scene, we also got Malcom to give us a few suggestions on who we should be watching for from across the pond. The sky’s the limit with this guy!

Peep our exclusive interview with Malcolm Kamulete above, and go stream the first season of Champion right now over on Netflix. Get a preview in the trailer below:

