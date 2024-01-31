Listen Live
Local DFW News

Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight

Published on January 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kanye is back on our timelines this week . Standing on business while minding his own business in Hollywood. TMZ reporters always

have had that aggressive interview approach. Looks like Monday afternoon Kanye wasn’t going for the usually get in your business

okey doke, nor disrespect. Press play and peep the energy on the block as Kanye explains to the reporter how disrespectful and rude she being

just for a story.

Stream in Everyday to The Flight Zone Hosted by Ya Pilot P-skillz for the up to  date stories& topics

 

RELATED TAGS

Kanye West tmz

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close