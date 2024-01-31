Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Kanye is back on our timelines this week . Standing on business while minding his own business in Hollywood. TMZ reporters always
have had that aggressive interview approach. Looks like Monday afternoon Kanye wasn’t going for the usually get in your business
okey doke, nor disrespect. Press play and peep the energy on the block as Kanye explains to the reporter how disrespectful and rude she being
just for a story.
