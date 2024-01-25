97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

According to Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons have found their Head Coach going into 2024. Raheem Morris plans to come down to ATL and bring the Falcons to newer and bigger heights.

After a Super Bowl winning stint in LA as the Rams Defensive Coordinator Morris will wear the Head Coaching hat. Following a disappointing three seasons under Arthur Smith, where the team went 7-10, ATL has new hope coming to town.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Legend, Tony Gonzalez & Whoopi Goldberg Are DNA Cousins?!

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’

HOMEPAGE

Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach was originally published on hotspotatl.com