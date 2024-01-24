97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Kanan (MeKai Curtis) is ten toes down in his new business and shows no signs of letting up.

In this exclusive clip from Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s upcoming episode, Kanan and his new business partner Ronnie (Grantham Cole) sit down with their beneficiaries Ishmael ‘Snaps’ Henry (Wendell Pierce) and Stephanie ‘Pop’ Henry (Erika Woods).

The “retired” bank robber and drug dealer is a legend in the streets of Southside Jamaica Queens and sees a lot of potential in Kanan and is trying to groom and asks the aspiring drug lord if he prefers to “be feared or respected?”

Before Kanan can answer the question, Ronnie says fear before Pop tells him to pipe down and hilariously calls the Power Universe’s latest menace “Urkel.”

Kanan finally answers the question, telling Snaps it’s a trick question implying that you need both: “You can’t have no real respect without fear, you fear a n****, you respect him.”

It’s an intriguing dialogue that gives us more of a glimpse into Snaps’ veteran street-dealing mind, brilliantly portrayed by Pierce, who is enjoying his time on the other side of the law.

Speaking with Pierce about the role of Snaps, the actor told CassiusLife’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer Bernard’ Beanz’ Smalls, “It’s good to be on the other side of the law because it challenges me as an actor to do something different, to do something new, to do something innovative. “And one thing you can’t do is hate the character you’re playing.

We can’t wait to see how this plays out. You can watch the exclusive clip below.

Snaps & Kanan Breakdown Fear & Respect In Exclusive ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Clip was originally published on cassiuslife.com