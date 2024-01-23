Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has entered a guilty plea in connection to a racketeering case in Fulton County.
The rapper whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett was among a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused within the Bloods street gang.
Lucci pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was initially was facing a number if felony counts, including felony murder, which carried a maximum penalty of life without parole.
The prosecution proposed a 20-year sentence with a minimum of 10 years to serve. As part of the plea deal, He would get credit for time served as part of the plea deal.
Additonally, he will serve three and a half months in jail and then he will be released and serve the rest of his sentence on probation.
YFN Lucci Pleads Guilty To Violating Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Dallas and Fort Worth School Closings
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)
-
1800TruckWreck New Year, New Money Contest
-
MINT Makeover Giveaway
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024