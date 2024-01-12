Listen Live
Mr.Standing On Business Just Got Roasted

Published on January 11, 2024

It looks like T.i. ‘s son King aka Mr. Standing on Business is approaching 2024, in a new way. New hair, equals a new mindset for some new

energized creations. Not everybody took the news, well lol. Peep out Boosie’s son Tootie given the new dew the blues. The  Roast session warmed

up quick quick . Press play for the kitchen cook up.

Tune into Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo  On The Flight Zone

