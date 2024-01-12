Mr.Standing On Business Just Got Roasted

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It looks like T.i. ‘s son King aka Mr. Standing on Business is approaching 2024, in a new way. New hair, equals a new mindset for some new
energized creations. Not everybody took the news, well lol. Peep out Boosie’s son Tootie given the new dew the blues. The Roast session warmed
up quick quick . Press play for the kitchen cook up.
Tune into Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo On The Flight Zone
-
1800TruckWreck New Year, New Money Contest
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)
-
Win $500 Cash for the New Year Plus Tacos and Tequila Fest Tickets Feat. Ludacris, Ashanti, Joc + More!
-
Breaking: Gas Explosion in Downtown Fort Worth Leaves 21 People Injured [Video]
-
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)