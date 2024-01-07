Bad Boys 4 Life Is Finally Dropping

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Depending on what era you were born in. You may know a different perspective of Mike, and Marcus. However at least

you know that anytime Will Smith and Martin Lawrence link up with guns, cars, and family, you know its gonna be a box office

hit. 2024 has finally arrived and soon soon the 4th sequel of Bad Boys will hit the masses.

Tune into Ya Pilot P-skillz on The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm