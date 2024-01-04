Listen Live
Win $500 Cash for the New Year Plus Tacos and Tequila Fest Tickets Feat. Ludacris, Ashanti, Joc + More!

Published on January 4, 2024

97.9 The Beat
What’s better than FREE CASH to kick off the new year? How about tickets to the 2024 Tacos and Tequila Festival, taking place at the Panther Island Pavilion on May 18th.

To enter, click here to take our short music survey!

Tacos and Tequila DFW is BACK! Get ready for MORE tacos, MORE tequila, and MORE throwback jams from some of the biggest names in hip hop!

This year’s lineup is featuring:

  • Ludacris
  • Ashanti
  • Tech N9ne
  • Chamillionaire
  • David Banner
  • Trick Daddy
  • Yung Joc
  • Bubba Sparxxx
  • Dj Ashton Martin

