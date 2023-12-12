Gift Guide: Gifts For Him

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

BAE, dad, cousin, or bro, shopping for the men in your life may seem intimidating but it doesn’t have to be. The holidays are the perfect time to show your appreciation through thoughtful gifts he will use all year round. Whether he’s into tech or the guy who has everything, we’ve compiled gifts for men they’ll all love.

From an innovative weight set to a table top firepit, there’s a gift for every type of guy on your list.

Courtesy Of Brand DMoose 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set- $549 For The Fitness Enthusiast Not all weights are created equal. DMoose’s 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set is what gym buffs like to call, good weight. With an innovative 2 in 1 design, this dumbbell turns into a barbell weight that goes from 4 pounds to 90 pounds real quick. With a non-slip grip handle, the sleek black and red equipment is perfect for the fitness enthusiast who wants to tone up at home but has limited space and great style. Courtesy Of Brand 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set $549 At DMoose FROM $549

Courtesy Of Brand Starter Giants NYC Lights Starter Jacket – $MP For The Sports Lover Giants great Carl Banks did his big one with his limited edition for the “NYC Lights” Starter Legacy Game Collection featuring a classic t-shirt, hoodie, and the iconic Satin jacket. This satin jacket has history! Originally worn by Bill Belichick, in red, when the Giants won the Superbowl in XXV, has been reimagined in Black. Courtesy Of Brand NYC Lights Starter Jacket $MP At Shop.Giants FROM $MP

Courtesy Of Brand Hennessy Lunar New Year 2024 Bottle For The Connoisseur The drinker in your life will appreciate this standout bottle on his bar! Hennessy’s new Lunar New Year 2024 collection by artist Yang Yongliang welcomes 2024 – the year of the dragon with a bold bottle and equally bold taste. Hennessy XO, packaged in a gold bottle for prosperity, is a superior cognac with a smooth finish. Courtesy Of Brand Hennesey Lunar New Year 2024 Bottle $249 At WineChateau FROM $249

Courtesy Of Brand Nike Tech Fleece Set – $270 For The Trendsetter The Nike Tech Suit is a staple in a man’s closet. This trendy fleece hoodie and jogger set features signature bold black trimming around the zippers, and standout triangle stitching. The joggers feature a deep zip pocket with an interior pocket to securely store your phone and other valuables. With 12 color variations, you can’t go wrong with choosing one of the swaggy all-weather sets. Courtesy Of Brand Tech Fleece Set $270 At FootLocker FROM $270

Courtesy Of Brand YSL Y For The Guy Who Likes To Smell Good Perfume/ cologne is the perfect Christmas gift for multiple reasons. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and a way to tap into luxury without breaking the bank YSL’s Y is a clean, light, and seductive fragrance that leaves a hypnotising trail. Courtesy Of Brand YSL Y $123 At Sephora FROM $123

Courtesy Of Brand UGG x TELFAR Underwear – $27 For The Metrosexual Stylish, trendy, and comfortable, these UGG x TELFAR underwear speaks volumes about this guy’s lifestyle. With super soft fabric and branded jacquard elastic waistband, this unisex underwear will work for Bae (or you). The underwear features a UGG x TELFAR logo on the leg and comes in variable sizes from XS-2XL Courtesy Of Brand UGG x TELFAR Underwear $85 At Telfar FROM $27

Courtesy Of Brand Beis Dopp Kit – $48 For The Jetsetter Every guy should have a travel bag and this black Beis Dopp Kit brings the style. Practical and spill-proof, this unisex bag will keep his belongings in place in his luggage or carry-on. It cleverly doubles as a loop to hang from towel hooks so you can keep all your lotions and potions from falling off that tiny hotel vanity situation. Courtesy Of Brand Beis Dopp Kit $48 At Beis FROM $48

Courtesy Of Brand Twelve South Airfly Pro – $54.99 Two headphones, one jack. The AirFly Pro is like an aux cord for the sky. It connects wireless headphones to any wired headphone jack, making it perfect for joint listening, sharing playlists, and airplanes! This gadget is one you didn’t know he needed but will earn him cool points on his next flight. Courtesy Of Brand Airfly Pro- $54.99 $54.99 At TwelveSouth FROM $54.99

Courtesy Of Brand JLab Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds – $29.99 For The Music Lover Wireless headphones, but make it stylish. Match your music and melanin with these JLAB Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds. These fancy buds boast 32+ hours Bluetooth® 5.1 playtime with 8+ hours in each earbud for a budget-friendly price. Courtesy Of Brand Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds $29.99 At JLab FROM $29.99

Courtesy Of Brand Levaly Tabletop Fire Pit – $44.99 For The Guy Who Has Everything Shopping for the guy who has everything means you have to think outside the box. This indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pit not only looks cool, it comes in handy for fun activities like roasting marshmallows or keeping your hands warm. Courtesy Of Brand Tabletop Fire Pit – $44.99 $44.99 At Amazon FROM $44.99

Courtesy Of Brand Scotch porter Beard Collection– $72.99 For The Guy With A Beard Black-owned brand Scotch Porter specializes in products that nourish your beard so it can flourish. Their Beard Collection features four essential grooming products with ingredients like biotin liposomes, Burdock root and white willow bark to keep his facial hair moisturized and thick. And it smells good! Courtesy Of Brand Beard Collection – $72.99 $72.99 At Scotch Porter FROM $72.99

