Leah Henry had to bring some black girl magic to the stand. She got the opportunity to speak with Director Kelly Park. This queen is directing along side icons like Kelsey Grammer for the reboot of the record breaking “Fraiser.” Kelly walks me through out this opportunity to became a full circle moment. Let’s support a queen behind the camera and get in to this! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
Kelly Park Talks Reboot of Frasier, Being The Only Black woman Director, Full Circle Moments & More was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Step Inside Offset's Closet, Cardi B Shows Off His Crazy Shoe Game
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
17 Sexy Pics Of Nicole Murphy (PHOTOS)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Holiday Jump Off Contest