Offset Just Came Out The Closet

Offset is back on the internet & breaking timelines with a stunning surprise inside the crib. Coming out the closet with a new bar set
when it comes to kicks. Cardi B may be the only person to hype up such a collection. Press play and take deeper look into Offset shoe collection.
If you have never seen 3200 kicks in one room, here’s your chance. Air Jordans, to Nike even Vans have a few pair stocked up. Check out what
looks like to rock a pair and stock a pair. Another hip hop sneaker head bites the dust.
