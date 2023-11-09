Offset Just Came Out The Closet

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Offset is back on the internet & breaking timelines with a stunning surprise inside the crib. Coming out the closet with a new bar set

when it comes to kicks. Cardi B may be the only person to hype up such a collection. Press play and take deeper look into Offset shoe collection.

If you have never seen 3200 kicks in one room, here’s your chance. Air Jordans, to Nike even Vans have a few pair stocked up. Check out what

looks like to rock a pair and stock a pair. Another hip hop sneaker head bites the dust.

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all Platforms @Pskillzflo. Tune Into The Flight Zone weekdays 3 to 7