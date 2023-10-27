Meek Mill & Rick Ross Talk Joint Album, ‘Too Good To Be True, ‘Rapping With Shaq, DJ Envy & More!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA is back and so are Meek Mill and Rick Ross!

‘Too Good To Be True,’ the highly anticipated album coming November 10th from multi-platinum iconic rapper and mogul Rick Ross and multi-platinum rap superstar Meek Mill. Since whispers of this project were first shared, the anticipation for what these two rap giants would create in tandem has morphed into a roar.

If anyone knows how to capture the pulse of the streets through music it’s Rick Ross and Meek Mill. Kicking off the project with the anthemic “Shaq & Kobe,” the duo unleashed a second track and video with “Lyrical Eazy.”

The song and its accompanying video showcase the electrifying energy created with this revered alliance. And, now they present yet another treat for their fans with the “Shaq & Kobe” remix featuring the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, himself, and Dame D.O.L.L.A (aka NBA superstar Damian Lillard) out this Friday.



Ross & Meek own their position of power, celebrate their camaraderie all the while illustrating the potency of their combined prowess and making the prospect of what’s to come with ‘Too Good to Be True’ even more exhilarating. Watch the full interview below!

