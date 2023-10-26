97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Marlon Wayans came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and as always he spilled! The comedian talked about his latest stand up special being shot at the Apollo. The “Wayans Brother” star talked about 3 decades of work that he and his family have contributed to Hollywood and whether they received their flowers. Marlon shared his thoughts on the Will Smith and Chris Rock infamous slap…I had to know did he feel a little vindicated after Chris Rock heckled him at his first stand up gig…To hear his answer you’re going to have to get this Lemonade for yourself. Grab a cup, throw it back, sip on all of that!

Marlon Wayans Talks New Stand Up, Grieving His Parents, Chris Rock Slap Being Payback, & Jada & Will was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com