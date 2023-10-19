Jussie Smollett has kept himself busy in the wake of his ongoing criminal case in Chicago, but it appears the stress of the past few years is starting to affect his well-being. According to a new report, Jussie Smollett is entering a rehabilitation facility to gain some grounding as he continues to process and heal.
TMZ reports that Jussie Smollett, 41, will take time away from the public eye to get the necessary help he needs. The outlet obtained an exclusive quote from Smollet’s team explaining more.
From TMZ:
The rep tells us, “Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.” We’re told Smollett is in an outpatient program.
Smollet’s last professional credit according to IMDB is serving as the producer and director for the 2021, B-Boy Blues.
—
Photo: Getty
Jussie Smollett Enters Rehab Treatment Facility was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
T.I. Breaks Down Why He's Been Missing In Action
-
Breaking: Suspect Identified and Charged in State Fair of Texas Shooting That Injured 3
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Lil Baby Didn't Make The Cut
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.