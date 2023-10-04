En El Barrio W/ Kirbyyyonna: It’s National Taco Day! Meet The Co-Owner of Pacheco Tacos and Burgers

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Welcome to EN El Barrio With Kirbyyonna where we celebrate the Latine and Latino business owners in in the Dallas Ft. Worth metroplex. Today, Kirby spoke to the co-owner of popular restaurant Pacheco Tacos and Burgers located in Grand Prairie, Texas! You may have heard about them in DMagazine or just ran across one of their pop-up’s. But, If you haven’t, you should check them out for National Taco Day!