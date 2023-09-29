Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly 30 years after the murder of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting.

As reported by AP News, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning (Sept. 29). The exact charges were not made clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. An official indictment is expected later Friday.

The arrest comes two months after Vegas PD raided his wife’s home in neighboring Henderson, NV on July 17. According to documents, police were looking for items concerning Tupac’s murder.

Police reported collecting computers, a cell phone, hard drive, and several .40-caliber bullets in the home. Also found were tubs of photographs, a VIBE magazine featuring Shakur, and a copy of Davis’ 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

It was in that memoir that Davis revealed that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the shooting. He also discussed meeting with authorities in 2010, when he was facing a life sentence for drug charges.

“They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” he wrote, describing himself as one of the last living witnesses to the shooting.

Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down near the Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. He was riding with Death Row founder Suge Knight in his BMW. At a red light, a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and opened fire.

Shakur was shot multiple times. He died six days later.

In 2018, Davis appeared in the BET documentary Death Row Chronicles. He revealed that his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was one of two people in the back seat of the Cadillac. It was reported that the shots came from that back seat.

Anderson, who denied involvement in Shakur’s murder, died in a shooting two years later in Compton.

Retired LAPD detective Greg Kading, who investigated Shakur’s death, said in a recent interview that he would not be surprised by Davis’ arrest.

“It’s so long overdue,” Kading said. “People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.”

Kading added that, considering Davis is the last surviving man among the group that plotted Shakur’s death, he believes Davis could face first-degree murder charges.

“All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead,” Kading said. “Keefe D is the last man standing among the individuals that conspired to kill Tupac.”

