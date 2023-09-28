Jess Hilarious Talks Backlash From Trans Comments, New Relationship, Co-parenting, New Shows + More!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Jess Hilarious came to the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to reunite me with the DMV energy, Jess came and spilled on a few things we’ve all been watching go down on social media. I wanted to know if they masculine appearance comments bother her and how do they make her feel. I asked Jess if she’s considerate of the content that she posts now that her son is old enough to see it. We also discussed co-parenting and why it’s so important for her to share with her audience her co-parenting. The “Wild N Out” comedian has several projects coming out this fall, to hear them all grab your glasses! Your a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

originally published on mycolumbuspower.com