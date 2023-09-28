Get Details On Kelly Rowland’s Glamourous Look For Paris Fashion Week

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland looked fabulous, rocking a couture gown during Paris Fashion Week (PFW). Screaming fashion, giving glam, and oozing custom, the dress was perfect for Kelly’s twirl around Lancome’s star-studded event at the Louvre Museum in France on September 26.

Kelly shared the overseas look with her 15M fans on Instagram. And, the girlies gagged at the former “Destiny’s Child” member’s dazzling style.

“The Louvre didn’t even know that the real Mona Lisa was standing right outside!” wrote one fan under the post. “Everyone sees the photos, but I see a woman who has evolved and is confident in her lane. We admire you, Kelendria!!” commented another.

The fashion icon’s ‘fit included all the elements needed for a head-to-toe glam look. Kelly’s hair was a crown of lush, soft curls in a dark color. Her lace front was styled in a “flip-over” method and a long, sexy length.

In addition, Kelly’s makeup complimented her hair and dress perfectly. Her eyelids shined with sparkle, as did the bronze on her cheekbones and nose. And Kelly’s lips were nude with popping gloss.

Kelly Rowland’s look was fire. Literally

International fashion house Nicolas Jebran provided Kelly’s gown. According to the designer’s website, the piece came from “Burning Sensations,” the FW 2023 runway collection of the brand.

In other words, the ensemble was fire – literally.

The top of Kelly’s garment inspired much of the drama in the exaggerated black gown. The top was a corset bodice with cutouts adorned with gold detailing. The pattern of the cutouts appeared to be in a flame shape. The bottom of the gown flared in an A-line style with a short train.

Like this recent fire version, over-the-top looks continue to show fashion lovers and trendspotters why Kelly is known to be the slayer she is. We are “oohing” and “aahing” over every part of the look and can’t wait to see what else she wears during PFW.

See more shots of Kelly enjoying the Lancome event and twirling around the Louvre below.

RELATED:

Kelly Rowland Dazzles In An Angelic Bridal Gown By Chana Marelus

Kelly Rowland Serves Style And Grace At The Black Excellence Brunch

Get Details On Kelly Rowland’s Glamourous Look For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com