Ushers Shares How Jay-Z Called Him After Super Bowl Halftime Performance Announcement

Usher is on cloud 9 about performing at Super Bowl LVIII. He recently shared how he got a call from Jay-Z right after the announcement was made.

On Saturday, September 24 the National Football League made the reveal with a hilarious spoof of Usher’s “Confessions, Pt. II” video featuring Kim Kardashian. Huffington Post is reporting that the Grammy Award winner recently sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. While the two discussed several things the hottest topic was that he will be headlining one of the biggest shows of 2024. He went on to say that Jay-Z was one of the first people to hit his phone to congratulate him. “But when I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Usher recalled. “He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

The “I Don’t Mind” singer went on to explain that this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was destiny.

“I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years, the legacy, obviously that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place. It’s the City of Lights. You know, it’s always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans,” Usher said.

This is not the first time Usher has graced the Super Bowl stage. Back in 2011, he joined The Black Eye Peas during their headline show. You can see Usher and Zane discussing things below.

Photo: Candice Ward / Getty

