Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
B.G. Is A Free Man & Birdman Is Here For It
-
Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time
-
[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks
-
Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Kodak Black Caught On Camera With His New Boo