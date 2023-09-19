Leah Henry talked to Gospel music’s daughter Kierra Sheard-Kelly at the Lemonade Stand. The newlywed and expecting mother came to the Lemonade and spilled on all the new chapters in her life. We also talked about her honesty about her own pre-material sex journey and the difference with her husband. You know our good sis is always working so we discussed her latest book and so much more. Get into this good churchy glass of Lemonade. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Kierra Sheard Talks Pregnancy, Transparency About Sex In the Church, Marriage, and Her Latest Book! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
B.G. Is A Free Man & Birdman Is Here For It
-
Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time
-
[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks
-
Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Kodak Black Caught On Camera With His New Boo