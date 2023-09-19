Listen Live
Kierra Sheard Talks Pregnancy, Transparency About Sex In the Church, Marriage, and Her Latest Book!

Published on September 19, 2023

Leah Henry talked to Gospel music’s daughter Kierra Sheard-Kelly at the Lemonade Stand. The newlywed and expecting mother came to the Lemonade and spilled on all the new chapters in her life. We also talked about her honesty about her own pre-material sex journey and the difference with her husband. You know our good sis is always working so we discussed her latest book and so much more. Get into this good churchy glass of Lemonade. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

Kierra Sheard Talks Pregnancy, Transparency About Sex In the Church, Marriage, and Her Latest Book!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

