There’s somethin’ bout Htown that make celebrities feel at home. Yesterday KevinHart pulled up to Palapas and took over the bar, serving drinks for the crowd.
Check out the video below.
[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks was originally published on theboxhouston.com
