Heather Victoria Speaks on Upcoming Project & One Fam Fest

| 09.08.23
We are always in support of our local artists from the Carolinas, and we are looking forward to having some of them at our One Fam Fest this Saturday. One of the artists that we are looking forward to is R&B songstress Heather Victoria, a homegrown talent bringing real stories into her music.

In this exclusive interview, she talks about how she got into the music, thanks in large part to producer 9th Wonder, her upcoming album, and how her latest single “Toxic” pays homage to a Black film classic.

Make sure you catch her at One Fam Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9! CLICK HERE for more details!

Heather Victoria Speaks on Upcoming Project & One Fam Fest  was originally published on foxync.com

