Chrisean Rock Is A Mommy! Meet Chrisean Jr.

Congrats are in order for Chrisean Rock who became a new mommy on Sunday to a baby boy named Chrisean Jr. Despite all the drama and negativity that surrounded her pregnancy, the former Santa Monica college athlete delivered a healthy baby with no sign of Blueface in the hospital room. She even livestreamed the entire process for fans and future moms to witness.

Check out the first moments between Mother and Son!

