5K Labor Day Giveaway[LISTEN LIVE]

5K Labor Day Giveaway

Published on September 1, 2023

5k Labor Day Giveaway

Listen all day for your chance to win BIG Labor Day weekend beginning Saturday, September 2nd, courtesy of our friend Amy Witherite and 1-800 Truck Wreck.

You have a chance to win $250:

Saturday, 9a – 9p, Sunday 12p – 7p, Monday 9a – 5p,Tuesday & Wednesday 11a & 1p

Then qualify for the 5,000 GRAND PRIZE announced Thursday!

LISTEN LIVE

 

 

 

