MC Lyte Excited About Female Rappers From Houston + Shares Plant Tips Using Bananas

The F.O.R.C.E. Tour hit the DFW and the main lady on the lineup is hip-hop icon MC Lyte! Before the show she called Jazzi Black to dish all the inside scoop on the show, plus shared her excitement about women in the rap game and shared a secret tip from her mom on how to fertilize plants!
The F.O.R.C.E. Tour hit the DFW and the main lady on the lineup is hip-hop icon MC Lyte! Before the show she called Jazzi Black to dish all the inside scoop on the show, plus shared her excitement about women in the rap game and shared a secret tip from her mom on how to fertilize plants!
-
T.I. Daughter Comes Clean About A Only Fans Page
-
Kevin Hart Is Now In A WheelChair
-
T.i. Son Is Going Viral Because Of His New Teeth
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
T.i. & Son King Are Safe After Potential Robbery Overseas
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Wins First Major World Championship
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
A Break Down of the Pleasure P Child Molestation Drama