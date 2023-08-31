97.9 The Beat
Listen Live
Local DFW News

MC Lyte Excited About Female Rappers From Houston + Shares Plant Tips Using Bananas

Published on August 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

The F.O.R.C.E. Tour hit the DFW and the main lady on the lineup is hip-hop icon MC Lyte! Before the show she called Jazzi Black to dish all the inside scoop on the show, plus shared her excitement about women in the rap game and shared a secret tip from her mom on how to fertilize plants!

The F.O.R.C.E. Tour hit the DFW and the main lady on the lineup is hip-hop icon MC Lyte! Before the show she called Jazzi Black to dish all the inside scoop on the show, plus shared her excitement about women in the rap game and shared a secret tip from her mom on how to fertilize plants!

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close