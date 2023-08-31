MC Lyte Excited About Female Rappers From Houston + Shares Plant Tips Using Bananas

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The F.O.R.C.E. Tour hit the DFW and the main lady on the lineup is hip-hop icon MC Lyte! Before the show she called Jazzi Black to dish all the inside scoop on the show, plus shared her excitement about women in the rap game and shared a secret tip from her mom on how to fertilize plants!

The F.O.R.C.E. Tour hit the DFW and the main lady on the lineup is hip-hop icon MC Lyte! Before the show she called Jazzi Black to dish all the inside scoop on the show, plus shared her excitement about women in the rap game and shared a secret tip from her mom on how to fertilize plants!