50 Cent Faces Possible Charges After Throwing Mic And Hitting A Fan

50 Cent might be in big trouble following an incident during the LA stop of his “Final Lap” tour.

Video footage captures 50 on stage at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (Aug. 30). During the performance, 50 was handed several mics that didn’t work, leaving him visibly frustrated.

During a performance with West Coast rapper YG, 50 (real name Curtis Jackson) is seen going to the side of the stage and throwing the mic.

Unfortunately, the mic ended up hitting a woman in the head. Photos of the woman surfaced on IG, showing a major gash on her forehead. You can CLICK HERE to check those out.

The victim, identified as LA radio host Bryhana Monegain, filed a police report Wednesday night, according to TMZ. Monegain told police that 50 looked directly at her before throwing the mic, so at least he knew that she was there.

As a result, 50 is now being investigated for criminal felony battery.

50’s attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ, “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

